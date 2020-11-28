Menu
Brigid Gaine
1933 - 2020
BORN
March 7, 1933
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Milton Cemetery
Brigid Gaine's passing at the age of 87 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home in Milton, MA .

Published by Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue, Milton, MA 02186
Dec
2
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Agatha Church
, Milton, Massachusetts
We are truly sad to learn of your mom’s
ana’s passing.
Pat was always so kind to all of us ~ her “Malinn nieces & nephews”!
We are keeping you all in our hearts & prayers during these difficult days.
God bless you all.

Maureen Malinn~Sullivan
November 27, 2020