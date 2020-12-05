Menu
Brijido Moreno
1964 - 2020
BORN
March 16, 1964
DIED
December 3, 2020
Brijido Moreno's passing at the age of 56 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home in Fort Worth, TX .

Published by Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Azle and Lake Worth Funeral Home Chapel
850 North Cardinal Road, Azle, Texas 76020
Funeral services provided by:
Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home
