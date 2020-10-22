Britnee Rose Hatch was born on February 9, 2002, to Rowdy and Shauna Hatch in Henderson, Nevada. Britnee was a small, beautiful baby, weighing in at 6 pounds 3 ounces and standing 16 ½ inches tall. She was just so perfect and her older siblings, Crystal, Rocky, and Alyssa, all loved her so much. So of course, did her parents.



Britnee and our family lived in Hiko, NV, for seven weeks after her birth then we moved to Henderson, NV. She got to know her Uncle Mike and Aunt Danni there; they loved to tend her.



Our family moved to Winnemucca, NV, in 2003; to Enoch, UT, in 2005; and then to our home for the last twelve years, Roy, UT, in 2008.



Britnee's little sister, Tifnee, joined our family in Winnemucca and the two sisters have been inseparable. Britnee's siblings, Crystal, Rocky, Alyssa, and Tifnee, and her brother-in-law Matt were her best friends. She loved her nephews Rowdy Joe and Bronson so much too.



Britnee made friends in all of the places we lived and still talked about them years later, although she hadn't seen some of them for over a decade.



Britnee attended Enoch Elementary, the same school her mom went to thirty years earlier (Kindergarten), Gateway Preparatory Academy (1st grade), Roy Elementary (1st-6th grades), Utah Connections Academy (7-8th grades), Syracuse Arts Academy (9th grade), and Roy High (10-12th grades) where she graduated in May 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. She wasn't really that disappointed that there wasn't a physical graduation and was just happy to be done with school! After all, on her favorite things list for her 18th birthday under "favorite school subjects" she said, "Seminary, none else!"



Britnee struggled early on and throughout her life with Long QT Syndrome, and a reconstructed trachea from age six, but despite her challenges, she was a bright, happy ray of light that exuded peace, serenity, and smiles. Her doctors, Dr. Susan Etheridge (cardiology) and Dr. Marshall Smith (otolaryngology) were always so kind and helpful and we thank them for their long-time care.



Britnee was an exceedingly talented and accomplished pianist. She was called to be the Stake Primary Pianist for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in her early teens and served there until she turned eighteen. She accompanied choirs at the ward, stake, and school level. She was an accompanist for some of Roy High's choirs, including the Chamber Choir in 2018-2019.



Britnee loved to teach others how to play the piano. She taught students of all ages. We will forever be grateful to Lyn Bardwell for suggesting to Steve Kelley that he give Britnee a call about lessons. Britnee started her piano studio with five of Steve and Jennifer Kelley's children and still taught two of them at her passing.



Britnee liked to draw, color, write poems (this was news to mom and dad until this week!), and loved to research fun topics. She was extremely organized, writing out her daily plans and goals. She studied the scriptures and kept a detailed journal of what she studied and learned every day. Her favorite scripture was 1 John 4:19 "We love Him, because He first loved us."



When she was younger, she took dance lessons and did competition dance for one year with Studio 48 in Roy. She also took violin lessons for a time.



One of the best days of Britnee's life was her Make A Wish day. She was able to spend several hours with her favorite bands, Why Don't We. They were so kind and accommodating to her. She has dozens of pictures from that day posted all over her bedroom walls; she loved that day so much. Thank you to Make A Wish and Why Don't We for making one of her greatest wishes come true!



Britnee liked to laugh with her family and friends. She enjoyed going out to eat with them, getting a chocolate cookie from Crumble every weekend, shopping with her sisters, and spending time with her brother, sisters, brother-in-law, and two nephews, Rowdy Joe and Bronson, as well as her friends, including long-time friend Braylin Shearer.



Britnee loved Harry Potter, the Bourne movies, many Tom Cruise movies, and Avengers (especially Spider Man). Her favorite bands were One Direction and Why Don't We.



Britnee made friends with so many who came into her life, we had no idea how many friends she had until her passing. We're overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, and friendship for Britnee and our family. Thank you to everyone who has reached out.



Britnee loved being a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She earned her Young Woman Medallion when she was fourteen. She had a solid testimony of her Savior and His church and her faith never wavered despite her struggles. She was a valiant daughter of God who loved Him and was fiercely loyal to Him. She was unwavering in her testimony of Jesus Christ; she knew Him! It can be said of her, "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day," 2 Timothy 4:7.



Britnee knew that her time was shortening. She felt an urgent need to get Christmas gifts for her family, and despite it being October, had already bought many of the gifts. She left a list of gifts, who they were for, and what gifts she hadn't bought yet. We will be sure to finish her shopping for her.



Britnee was planning to serve a service mission for the Lord next year and was talking about preparing to get her initiatory and endowments in the House of the Lord soon. Her favorite temple was the Payson, Utah, temple, where we took her to do baptisms for the dead with Tifnee once. We will do her temple work for her as soon as we are given permission.



Britnee passed away on October 17, 2020, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, due to an unexpected, unexplained, severe inflammatory reaction to surgery on her internal cardioverter defibrillator.



We miss you Britnee, beyond description. We will miss the piano music that you filled our home with. We will miss your gentle smile, spending time with our entire family, sitting with you every night watching TV, talking, reading the scriptures, having family home evening, playing games, cooking dinner, traveling, laughing, and so much more. We're so glad that we got to go on your Senior trip with you in September, a family trip to California where we stayed in the beach house that you picked out. These are treasured times. Your life is a blessing to us, and we count it a great honor and blessing to have been your family for the past eighteen and a half years. We are grateful that we can continue to be a family in the eternities and that we will see you again when we pass through the veil. We love you so much, our dear little girl.



Britnee is survived by her parents, Rowdy & Shauna Hatch (Roy, Utah), Siblings Crystal Hatch (Taylorsville, Utah), Rocky Hatch (Syracuse, Utah), Alyssa (Matt) Wehrman (West Haven, Utah), and Tifnee Hatch (Roy, Utah), nephews Rowdy Joe Hatch and Bronson Wehrman, grandparents James & JoAnne Mills (Cedar City, Utah), Rocky & Lynda Hatch (Hiko, Nevada) and many loving and cherished uncles, aunts, cousins, and extended family and friends.



Services for Britnee will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Roy 15th Ward 5900 S 3100 W Roy, Utah 10:00 AM. A public viewing will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at Myers Mortuary 5867 S 1900 W Roy, UT 6:00 - 8:00 PM. A family viewing will be held at 9:00 AM prior to services.



Interment will be held at the Hooper City Cemetery.



Live-stream services may be seen at 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page, as well as at the bottom of Britnee's obituary page, starting at 10:00 a.m.



Due to COVID 19 restrictions, precautions, we ask for masks to be worn by those who attend. Please also adhere to social distancing practices. If you have any symptoms, please respect the health of others by returning home and calling upon the family at another time.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.