Britney Carpenter
1989 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1989
DIED
November 10, 2020
Britney Carpenter's passing at the age of 31 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services in Indianapolis, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services website.

Published by Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral Home
1458 S. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46225
Funeral services provided by:
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
