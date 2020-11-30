Menu
Britney Peterson-Wilson
1984 - 2020
BORN
July 26, 1984
DIED
November 24, 2020
Britney Peterson-Wilson's passing at the age of 36 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riemann Family Funeral Home in Pass Christian, MS .

Published by Riemann Family Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian, MS 39571
Dec
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian, MS 39571
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian, MS 39571
Riemann Family Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
November 30, 2020