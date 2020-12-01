Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Brittany Turner-Keasley
1989 - 2020
BORN
February 22, 1989
DIED
November 21, 2020
Brittany Turner-Keasley's passing at the age of 31 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wright Funeral & Cremation Services in Coatesville, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Brittany in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wright Funeral & Cremation Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Wright Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
8:00a.m.
The Point Youth Center
700 Main Street, Parkesburg, Pennsylvania 19365
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.