Brock R. Maestas



1992-2020



Brock R. Maestas, age 28, our beloved son, dad, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin and loyal friend to all passed away on October 28, 2020 from complications after a courageous battle with health issues.



Brock was born on February 7, 1992 in Payson, Utah to Ron and Karen Money Maestas. He was raised in Layton and graduated from Layton High School in 2010 where he excelled in football, basketball and baseball. After high school, Brock attended Salt Lake Community College for 2 years. Upon leaving SLCC, Brock began a career in Sales and Marketing with Verizon, Clearlink, Utah Executive Group and was employed with Kimberly Clark Corp. at the time of his death.



Brock was known for working hard, playing hard, loving every moment of life, daddy daughter dates and always arriving late to every event. At any given time in his truck you would find golf clubs, fishing tackle, softball mitts, footballs, basketballs and pickleball racquets. He was athletically gifted, and he loved and excelled in every sport that he played. His short stop skills and encouragement will be greatly missed by all the softball teams that he played on.



Anyone who met Brock immediately noticed his thousand-watt smile. He was always the young man everyone gravitated to and would rely on when any help was needed. His bright and positive outlook will be missed by everyone.



Brock's greatest honor was to be known as Mila's Daddy. It would be hard to find a more dedicated Dad than he was always to her. They were always inseparable. She was the love of his life and he cherished every minute of their time together.



Brock was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He is survived by his parents Ron and Karen, his sister McKell, his brother Kolbey, his nephew Kohen, his niece Miah, his loyal companion Uce and most importantly his beloved daughter Mila Danielle.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist Mortuary on Fairfield Road in Layton. Friends may visit with family Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the mortuary.



Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.