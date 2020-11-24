Menu
Brooks Gore
1934 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1934
DIED
November 20, 2020
Brooks Gore's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville in Whiteville, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville website.

Published by Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Viewing
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Gore Cemetery
off 1955 Ramsey Ford Rd., Nakina, North Carolina 28455
Nov
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Gore Cemetery
off 1955 Ramsey Ford Rd., Nakina, North Carolina 28455
Nov
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Gore Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville
