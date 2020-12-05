Bruce Berry's passing at the age of 75 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel in Wendell, ID .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bruce in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel website.
Published by Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
