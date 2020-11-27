Bruce Donigan's passing at the age of 70 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Smith-Benton Funeral Home in Benton, AR .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bruce in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Smith-Benton Funeral Home website.
Published by Smith-Benton Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
