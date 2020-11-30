Menu
Bruce Egre
1959 - 2020
BORN
April 25, 1959
DIED
September 23, 2020
Bruce Egre's passing at the age of 61 on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by BROWN FORWARD INC in Shaker Heights, OH .

Published by BROWN FORWARD INC on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Fairmount Presbyterian Church
2757 Fairmount Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, Ohio 44118
Funeral services provided by:
BROWN FORWARD INC
