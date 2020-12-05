Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bruce Gerow
1961 - 2020
BORN
September 25, 1961
DIED
December 1, 2020
Bruce Gerow's passing at the age of 59 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bratley Funeral Service - Hayward in Hayward, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bruce in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bratley Funeral Service - Hayward website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bratley Funeral Service - Hayward on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Memorial Gathering
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hayward Funeral Home
15571W County Highway B, Hayward, Wisconsin 54843
Dec
5
Interment
10:54a.m.
Hayward Funeral Home
15571 W County Highway B, Hayward, Wisconsin 54843
Funeral services provided by:
Bratley Funeral Service - Hayward
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.