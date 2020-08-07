Menu
Bruce Irving Gnehm
1952 - 2020
BORN
August 31, 1952
DIED
July 31, 2020
ABOUT
Tremonton Riverview Cemetery
Bruce Irving Gnehm, 67, passed away July 31, 2020 at McKay Dee Hospital. He was born August 31, 1952 in Logan, Utah the son of Jean Elaine Madsen and Irving Gnehm.

Bruce was a high school graduate and received a Bachelor's degree.

He married Margie Underwood May 9, 1975 in Salt Lake City, Utah

Bruce is survived by his wife Margie and daughter Rachel Gnehm.

Family and friends may call on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 1 to 8 p.m., and prior to graveside services at Myers of Ogden from 9:00-9:30 a.m. on Saturday August 8th,. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery, 102 South Tremont Street, Tremonton, Utah.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
7
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84404
Aug
8
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 9:30a.m.
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84404
Aug
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Tremonton Riverview Cemetery
102 South Tremont Street, Tremonton , Utah
Funeral services provided by:
Myers Mortuary
