Bruce Irving Gnehm, 67, passed away July 31, 2020 at McKay Dee Hospital. He was born August 31, 1952 in Logan, Utah the son of Jean Elaine Madsen and Irving Gnehm.



Bruce was a high school graduate and received a Bachelor's degree.



He married Margie Underwood May 9, 1975 in Salt Lake City, Utah



Bruce is survived by his wife Margie and daughter Rachel Gnehm.



Family and friends may call on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 1 to 8 p.m., and prior to graveside services at Myers of Ogden from 9:00-9:30 a.m. on Saturday August 8th,. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery, 102 South Tremont Street, Tremonton, Utah.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.