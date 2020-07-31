Bruce LaMont Hart



November 16, 1933 ~ July 29, 2020







Bruce LaMont Hart, 86, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born in Ogden, Utah on November 16, 1933 to John C and Bertha Johnson Hart. He grew up in Ogden and attended Ogden City Schools.



He married Cheryll Fae Dean on May 25, 1956 and they divorced in 1964. He then married Della Maxine on August 16, 1966. She passed then he married Barbara. She passed and he married Clara and she passed.



Bruce worked in Construction for Fife Rock, production in Max Factor, and laborer at ZCMI.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and in the past year and a half he would go to the temple as often as he could.



When he was younger he liked being outside doing yard work and helping the elderly neighbors. When he got older he liked watching western movies especially with John Wayne; he was his number one idol. He loved camping and fishing.



Bruce is survived by his sons, Joseph L. Hart of Clearfield, David R. Hart of Ogden, Kevin C. Hart of Perry; daughter, Susan (Lynn) Bybee of Clearfield; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and sister, DeAnn (Ron) Olsen of Plain City; and several stepchildren. He was preceded in death by his three wives, parents, one brother and three sisters.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.