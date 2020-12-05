Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bruce Heacox
1953 - 2020
BORN
September 14, 1953
DIED
November 6, 2020
ABOUT
Salvation Army
Bruce Heacox's passing at the age of 67 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by West Parrish Pedigo Funeral Home in Spencer, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bruce in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the West Parrish Pedigo Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by West Parrish Pedigo Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Welch and Cornett
23 South Jefferson Street, Worthington, Indiana 47471
Nov
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Welch and Cornett
23 South Jefferson Street, Worthington, Indiana 47471
Funeral services provided by:
West Parrish Pedigo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.