Bruce Nelson
1941 - 2020
BORN
August 20, 1941
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Bruce Nelson's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Koop Funeral Home in Crosby, MN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Koop Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Crosby
619 Poplar Street, Crosby, Minnesota 56441
Nov
19
Prayer Service
6:30p.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Crosby
619 Poplar Street, Crosby, Minnesota 56441
Nov
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Crosby
619 Poplar Street, Crosby, Minnesota 56441
Koop Funeral Home
