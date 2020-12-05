Menu
Bruce O'Rourke
1958 - 2020
BORN
October 23, 1958
DIED
November 28, 2020
Bruce O'Rourke's passing at the age of 62 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bruce in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Anderson Funeral Home website.

Published by Anderson Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Anderson Funeral Home
659 Voyager Dr NW, Alexandria, Minnesota 56308
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Funeral Home
