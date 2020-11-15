Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bruce Shrum
1945 - 2020
BORN
March 9, 1945
DIED
November 12, 2020
Bruce Shrum's passing at the age of 75 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Canton Funeral Home and Cemetery at Macedonia Memorial Park in Canton, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bruce in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Canton Funeral Home and Cemetery at Macedonia Memorial Park website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Canton Funeral Home and Cemetery at Macedonia Memorial Park on Nov. 15, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Canton Funeral Home and Cemetery at Macedonia Memorial Park
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.