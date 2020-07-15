Bruce Vern White, loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020 at the Geroge E. Wahlen Veterans Center in Ogden, Utah, while holding the hand of his wife, Laraine, who he was married to for 68 years. Bruce was born January 2, 1933 in Lyman, Utah to John Henry and Lavell (Oldroyd) White. He was the 4th of nine children. During the 87 years of his life he made and left behind many special and loving memories for his family and friends.



Bruce attended Wayne High in Bicknell, Utah where he met and fell in love with his sweetheart and love of his life Anna Laraine Peterson. They were married and joined together in the LDS Manti Temple on May 16, 1952, and then moved to Ogden, Utah. In March of 1953, Bruce was drafted into the US Army and served for 2 years in the Korean War. After his return in 1954, they moved to Sunset, Utah where they were blessed with 4 children of their own. Bruce worked at Union Pacific Railroad and Hill Air Force Base before purchasing his own semi-truck and going into business for himself in 1983. He was an entrepreneur who worked hard at several different side jobs to support his family and ensure they always had the best care and never went without the simple comforts of life. He loved spending time with his family. He built his first home in 1972 and moved his family a short distance to Clinton, Utah. He then built a second home in Clinton and in 1995 retired and moved to Mountain View, Wyoming. They wintered in Arizona at a sweet little place called Fisher's Landing on the Colorado River. After 13 years, they sold their home and returned to Sunset to be closer to family and friends, but continued to spend the winter months in Arizona.



When Bruce wasn't working, he loved to have fun. His favorite activities were fishing, camping, boating and water skiing, vacations, traveling and golf, or simply hanging out playing cards and games with family and friends, of which he had many.



He was a lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and a Veteran of Foreign Wars.



He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers; Arden and Lynn White; sisters Clara Dunn and Patsy Davies.



He is survived by his wife, Laraine, and his children Lisa Nelson, Evelyn White, Gaylene (Brent) Burr, and Vern White. He also has 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.



We would like to give special thanks to his caregivers at the George E. Wahlen Veterans Center and the Bristol Hospice caregiver.



Services will be held at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah, on Friday, July 17, 2020. Friends and family may visit from 11:00 to 12:45 p.m. for a viewing, with the funeral service following at 1:00 p.m.. Interment will be at the Clinton City Cemetery where full military honors will be presented.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is asking that all who attend please wear a mask or other face covering. For those who may feel uncomfortable attending or have compromised health, services will be live streamed starting at 1:00 pm on Myers Facebook page and below.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.