Brunetta Dudley's passing at the age of 71 on Saturday, August 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc. in Lackawanna, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Brunetta in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc. website.
Published by Norman E. Gannon & Sons, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
