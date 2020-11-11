Menu
Bruno Escaname
1931 - 2020
BORN
October 6, 1931
DIED
November 9, 2020
Bruno Escaname's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Latina Funerals and Cremation in Denver, CO .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Latina Funerals and Cremation website.

Published by Latina Funerals and Cremation on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
Ascension Catholic Church
14050 Maxwell Pl., Denver, Colorado 80239
Funeral services provided by:
Latina Funerals and Cremation
