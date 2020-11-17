Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bryan Boney
1971 - 2020
BORN
March 7, 1971
DIED
November 15, 2020
Bryan Boney's passing at the age of 49 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gaskin Funeral Services in Matthews, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bryan in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gaskin Funeral Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Gaskin Funeral Services on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gaskin Funeral Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.