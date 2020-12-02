Menu
Bryan Evans
1965 - 2020
BORN
June 3, 1965
DIED
November 9, 2020
Bryan Evans's passing at the age of 55 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by LaGrone Funeral Chapel in Roswell, NM .

Published by LaGrone Funeral Chapel on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
LaGrone Funeral Chapel
900 S. Main, Roswell, New Mexico 88203
Nov
16
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
LaGrone Funeral Chapel
900 S. Main, Roswell, New Mexico 88203
Funeral services provided by:
LaGrone Funeral Chapel
