Bryan Albrand Jones passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 14th, 2020. Born July 4th, 1979 to J. Kevin and Kathleen Albrand Jones in Salt Lake City, Utah.
He attended and graduated from West High School in 1997, where he was able to develop his already brilliant mind. Bryan was always able to answer any questions about how anything worked; he could even tell you how to fix it. He loved off-roading in Jeeps, electrical and mechanical engineering, and toying with remote airplanes, helicopters, cars, and drones. He also had a great love for all things music-especially anything from the 80s. He had an inappropriate, sarcastic and dry sense of humor, but he always kept us all laughing. His best friend was his Grandpa Kent and even death could not separate them for long. He brought a lot of joy to everyone in his life, and will be greatly missed.
Bryan is survived by his parents J. Kevin and Kathleen Albrand Jones, siblings (and their spouses) Jesica, Nathan & Tiffany, Jordan & Eva, and Preston & Keliah, nephews and nieces Isaac, Daija, Avery, Olivia, Chandler, Jack, Pearl, Quin, Scott, Michael and Noah, along with countless friends and extended family who love and adore him.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions and Bryan's wishes (he held an absolute hatred for funerals), he will be cremated. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time. We have created a website in memoriam for Bryan: www.bryanalbrandjones.com.
We will be posting information on his website for the celebration to come.
