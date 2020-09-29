Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bryan Skelton
1977 - 2020
BORN
August 10, 1977
DIED
September 25, 2020
Bryan lived life fully. He had passions that positively affected others and the world around him. His passions included all forms of literature, including a gifted hand at his own poetry and vibrant storytelling. He also had a passion for teaching. He loved teaching and reading to his children, and he loved doing it professionally. Because of his passion for teaching, he was unyielding in his desire for improving himself through learning.

He formed lifelong friendships with those he worked with, and especially considered the faculty and staff at Hill Field elementary and South Weber elementary part of his family. He was also blessed to shortly work with teachers and staff at Bountiful and Meadowbrook elementaries.

He had a passion for his faith in his Heavenly Father and was constantly striving to become like Him. His Christlike love and actions were felt by all who knew him, and he was able to find the divinity in everyone.

Bryan loved pranks. He teased those he loved and found humor in everything.

Bryan's physical limitations recently kept him from many other passions in his life including bike riding and camping with his family and gardening. Although limited, he found meaning and sacredness in his physical and mental pain. He loved and lived Elder Neal A. Maxwell's thought that, "Pain is a friend."

His impact on others will be forever engrained on the lives of many generations.

He is survived by his beautiful wife Tiffany, his children: Zerin, Liah, Aeden, Asher, Belen and Mandalen; his mother, Cheryl Hawkes Skelton, his siblings: Andy (Laura), Dallin (Sarah), Alex (Danelle) and Marné (Brian), as well as four nieces and 15 nephews. He was also a wonderful brother-in-law to Tiffany's siblings: Cody (Cindy). Chris (Rachel), and Jenni. He is preceded in death by his father, David Milner Skelton, as well as his father-in-law, Terry Hugie.

A public viewing will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful.

Due to the pandemic, family and close invited friends may attend the funeral which will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Bountiful 9th Ward Chapel, 585 East Center Street, Bountiful, where a viewing will also be held from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. prior to services.

Others can participate in the funeral via Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook page or
ZOOM, using this link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85902798115?pwd=NnlQTmlnN2FlTUtVbWRsVldrSjNxQT09 . www.zoom.us
Meeting ID: 859 0279 8115
Passcode: bryan
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
295 N. MAIN ST., Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
Oct
2
Viewing
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Bountiful 9th Ward Chapel
585 East Center Street, Bountiful, Utah
Oct
2
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Live Stream - Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook page
or Zoom -https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85902798115?pwd=NnlQTmlnN2FlTUtVbWRsVldrSjNxQT09 . www.zoom.us
Oct
2
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Bountiful 9th Ward Chapel
585 East Center Street, Bountiful, Utah
Funeral services provided by:
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.