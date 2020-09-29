Bryan lived life fully. He had passions that positively affected others and the world around him. His passions included all forms of literature, including a gifted hand at his own poetry and vibrant storytelling. He also had a passion for teaching. He loved teaching and reading to his children, and he loved doing it professionally. Because of his passion for teaching, he was unyielding in his desire for improving himself through learning.He formed lifelong friendships with those he worked with, and especially considered the faculty and staff at Hill Field elementary and South Weber elementary part of his family. He was also blessed to shortly work with teachers and staff at Bountiful and Meadowbrook elementaries.He had a passion for his faith in his Heavenly Father and was constantly striving to become like Him. His Christlike love and actions were felt by all who knew him, and he was able to find the divinity in everyone.Bryan loved pranks. He teased those he loved and found humor in everything.Bryan's physical limitations recently kept him from many other passions in his life including bike riding and camping with his family and gardening. Although limited, he found meaning and sacredness in his physical and mental pain. He loved and lived Elder Neal A. Maxwell's thought that, "Pain is a friend."His impact on others will be forever engrained on the lives of many generations.He is survived by his beautiful wife Tiffany, his children: Zerin, Liah, Aeden, Asher, Belen and Mandalen; his mother, Cheryl Hawkes Skelton, his siblings: Andy (Laura), Dallin (Sarah), Alex (Danelle) and Marné (Brian), as well as four nieces and 15 nephews. He was also a wonderful brother-in-law to Tiffany's siblings: Cody (Cindy). Chris (Rachel), and Jenni. He is preceded in death by his father, David Milner Skelton, as well as his father-in-law, Terry Hugie.A public viewing will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful.Due to the pandemic, family and close invited friends may attend the funeral which will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Bountiful 9th Ward Chapel, 585 East Center Street, Bountiful, where a viewing will also be held from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. prior to services.Others can participate in the funeral via Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook page orZOOM, using this link:Meeting ID: 859 0279 8115Passcode: bryan