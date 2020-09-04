Bryan Groberg Stratton passed away in Bountiful, Utah on Monday, August 31 at the age of 41. In true Bryan Stratton style, he surprised us by leaving this life far too early. For those that knew Bryan, he loved to make people smile, and his heart was as big as they come. His warm disposition and engaging smile could warm anyone needing a friend, and his wit and humor was truly unmatched. Bryan had a genuine love for his family and friends.
Bryan was born to Barry and Beth Stratton on April 24, 1979 in Renton, Washington. Bryan spent his childhood in the semi-rural mountains and forests outside of Auburn, Washington with his older brothers, Jason (Denell) and Derik (Janine), and his younger brother, Kevin. As a youth, Bryan was an exceptional swimmer and enjoyed lifting weights and working out. Bryan graduated from Auburn High School, and as a young adult served a church mission in Melbourne, Australia. Upon returning, he moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, where he attended and graduated from the University of Utah. Bryan had a strong talent and love for technology, which would eventually influence his career ambitions, and contributed to his degree in Mathematics.
Bryan met Heather Karrington (Wife and Soulmate) during his later University years and was introduced to the wonderful Karrington Family. Rand (Brooke) Karrington, Blake (Suzanna) Karrington, Tamra (Paul) Ogilvie, Tiffany Karrington, and Leticia (Tom) Upton embraced Bryan and welcomed him with open arms. Bryan developed a particularly special relationship with Heather's mother, Cindy, and they loved to tease and joke with each other. Bryan and Heather started their own family in Murray, Utah, where they were of one mind and truly inseparable. They loved watching wrestling and gaming together. They enjoyed car rides together and spent evenings staying up late talking and giggling. Bryan and Heather were blessed to have two beautiful girls, Venice and Vienna Stratton, who Bryan loved deeply and kept as his priority in life. As the Stratton and Karrington families grew, Bryan was one of the uncles that all of the nephews and nieces wanted to be with, and he would use Marco Polo (video technology) to frequently visit together.
Loved by all, Bryan has left an imprint on the lives of all those that he knew. Gone for a season, but never forgotten, we look forward to the day we can be together with Bryan again.
We will be holding a Celebration of Life for Bryan on Saturday, September 19, from 5 PM – 7 PM at Jason Stratton's home at 2248 E 250 N, Layton, UT 84040. To express condolences or share memories of Bryan, please e-mail Jason Stratton (Bryan's Brother) at [email protected]
, or Tamra Ogilvie (Heather's Sister) at [email protected]
. A GoFundMe account has also been set up for Bryan's family at https://gf.me/u/yv93n5 .
