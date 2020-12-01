Menu
Bryant Galusha
1927 - 2020
BORN
November 28, 1927
DIED
November 5, 2020
ABOUT
82nd Airborne
West Virginia University
Wounded Warrior Project
Bryant Galusha's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carolina Funeral & Cremation Center in Charlotte, NC .

Published by Carolina Funeral & Cremation Center on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
