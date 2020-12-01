Bryant Galusha's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carolina Funeral & Cremation Center in Charlotte, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bryant in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carolina Funeral & Cremation Center website.
Published by Carolina Funeral & Cremation Center on Dec. 1, 2020.
