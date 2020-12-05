Menu
Bryant LaGrant
1983 - 2020
BORN
January 25, 1983
DIED
December 1, 2020
Bryant LaGrant's passing at the age of 37 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kelly Funeral Home in Lee, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bryant in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kelly Funeral Home website.

Published by Kelly Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Donna and family, I am so deeply saddened to hear about Bryant. There are no words... please know that you are in my thoughts. Mary Bradbury
Mary Bradbury
December 5, 2020