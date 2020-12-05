Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bryce Niss
1985 - 2020
BORN
July 31, 1985
DIED
November 17, 2020
Bryce Niss's passing at the age of 35 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wherry Mortuary - Pawnee City in Pawnee City, NE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bryce in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wherry Mortuary - Pawnee City website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Wherry Mortuary - Pawnee City on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wherry Mortuary, Pawnee City
919 G Street, Pawnee City, Nebraska 68420
Nov
19
Funeral service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wherry Mortuary, Pawnee City
919 G Street, Pawnee City, Nebraska 68420
Nov
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
62031 Hwy 8
62031 Hwy 8, Pawnee City, Nebraska 68420
Funeral services provided by:
Wherry Mortuary - Pawnee City
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.