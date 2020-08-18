Menu
Buddy Glass
1969 - 2020
BORN
May 4, 1969
DIED
August 15, 2020
Age 51 of Meadow Lands, formerly of Upper St. Clair, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Karen "K" Glass for 26 years; treasured son of Mel and Eileen Glass, Sr.; loving step-father of Brendan Lepore and step-grandfather of Charlotte Lepore; cherished brother of Tom (Angie) Glass and Jenny (Bill) Condo; adored uncle of Will, Allen, and Max Glass and Kesley and Casem Condo; son-in-law of Larry and Trudy Wagner; brother-in-law of Jim (Sherri) Wagner. Buddy was a successful business owner of Glass Lawn Care for over 20 years. He was truly one of a kind. Buddy had an immense love for music and animals. He was the definition of "hard work". He had a remarkable sense of humor and boundless love for family and friends. Buddy was selfless and passionate in all that he did. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211 on Wednesday 2-4PM & 6-8PM. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone's safety. A Funeral Service will be private but will also be live streamed via Facebook, Friday 10:30AM. A graveside service will be held Friday 11:30AM at Forest Lawn Gardens that all are welcomed to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Washington County Humane Society, www.washingtonpashelter.org.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317
Aug
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317
Aug
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
live streamed via Facebook
15317
Aug
21
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Forest Lawn Gardens
3830 Washington Road, CANONSBURG, Pennsylvania
