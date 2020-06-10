Buddy Leroy Vineyard, 77, Ogden, UT passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020, after a 30-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born November 6, 1942 in Bakersfield, CA to Adele (Jones) & Robert ""Bob"" Vineyard.Buddy married the love of his life, Paula Diane Smith on February 12, 1966, later sealed for time and all eternity in the Los Angeles LDS temple in 1968.He held many jobs in his lifetime, some of which included working at MA Bell, a self-employed central vacuum salesman/installer, a corporate pilot for Wadman Corp., and a reservations agent for Eastern Airlines and later Continental Airlines. He loved flying and everything to do with airplanes. He worked for a short time as a flight instructor and pilot.Buddy's greatest enjoyment was spending time with and traveling the world with Paula. He also enjoyed riding 4-wheelers and fixing things around the house. He was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many positions throughout the years. He served two years in the Navy and was stationed in El Centro, CA and Midway Island.He is survived by his four children: Scott Vineyard, Krista (Eric) Green, Lori (Alex) Gray, Amy (Matthew) Southwick; 22 grandchildren, 4-½ great grandchildren; 2 siblings (Brady and Dixie); and nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his eternal companion, Paula, in 2008, and by his parents. There will be a family memorial at Aaron's Mortuary (496 24th Street in Ogden) on Tuesday, June 16th from 9:00-9:30 a.m. followed by a public graveside service at Ben Lomond Cemetery (526 E. 2850 N. in North Ogden) at 10:00 a.m. We know Buddy is eternally happy to be with Paula once again. Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean we'll miss you, until we meet again.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 14, 2020.