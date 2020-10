The sun dimmed and our hearts broke as Burell Allen Coleman left this life on October 24, 2020



He leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Helen Joseph Coleman. Adored by his children Robin, Bob and Julie and idolized by his 6 grandkids and 9 great grandkids.



Born on July 12, 1929, he was 91 years old. He was passionate about his family, golf, hunting, golf, fishing and golf.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.