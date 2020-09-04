Burke Wayne Rogers, 78, passed away in the early morning of Friday, September 4, 2020.
Burke was born December 12, 1941 in Garland, Utah a son of Alverta Hansina Thompson and Russell Boyd Rogers.
He was raised in Garland graduating from Bear River High School. Burke was a lifelong resident of Box Elder County.
He served in the Army National Guard.
Burke worked at Thiokol as an electrician, retiring after 35 years.
Burke married Sheryl Brailsford and together they blended families.
He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, golf, trips to Wendover, and bowling.
Burke was compassionate, intelligent, dedicated, with a great sense of humor and a math whiz. He coached little league baseball and was a lifelong New York Yankees fan.
Burke loved his wife Sheryl and all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife Sheryl; children: Shawn Burke (Kellie) Rogers; Jeffrey Wayne (Erin) Rogers; Boyd Larsen (Carissa) Rogers; Lori Ann (Craig) Hawes; Brooke LaMont (Jodie) Rogers; Michelle Andersen (Mike) Viselli; Kory Anderson; Nicole (Cody) Nicholas; 19 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings: Marilyn Harris and Arlene Stark.
Preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Edith, Lavon, Norman and LaMont.
Special thanks to Brigham City Hospital staff, IHC Home Care and Hospice, Dr. Vincent Hansen and staff, Chris Marx and staff at Eagle Mountain Golf Course, and to J & D Restaurant staff for their friendship and kindness.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City. A live stream of the service can be viewed on Burke's online obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com.
A viewing will be Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Mortuary.
Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.
The family suggests in memory of Burke that donations be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (themmrf.org
).
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.