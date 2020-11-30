Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Burl Hurley
1942 - 2020
BORN
January 16, 1942
DIED
November 22, 2020
Burl Hurley's passing at the age of 78 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory in Cuyahoga Falls, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Burl in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
November 30, 2020
Burl & our cousin Janet were a great couple. We remember how happy they were at their wedding anniversary party!! Our sympathy to his family, Love, Roy & Donna Shanklin Brown
Roy & Donna Brown
Family
November 25, 2020