Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Burley Hudson
1960 - 2020
BORN
December 19, 1960
DIED
November 17, 2020
Burley Hudson's passing at the age of 59 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whites Mortuary, LLC - Sumter in Sumter, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Burley in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whites Mortuary, LLC - Sumter website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Whites Mortuary, LLC - Sumter on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Whites Mortuary, LLC - Sumter
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.