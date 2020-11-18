Menu
Burt Andrews
1935 - 2020
BORN
January 11, 1935
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
Army
First United Methodist Church
Springfield High School
Burt Andrews's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago in West Chicago, IL .

Published by Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Glen Oak Cemetery
, West Chicago, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
