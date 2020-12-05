Byron Arnold's passing at the age of 67 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Byron in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
