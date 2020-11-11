Menu
Byron Krickenbarger
1932 - 2020
BORN
January 18, 1932
DIED
November 8, 2020
Byron Krickenbarger's passing at the age of 88 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum in Arcanum, OH .

Published by Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Eaton United Methodist Church
120 N. Maple St., Eaton, Ohio
Nov
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Eaton United Methodist Church
120 N. Maple St., Eaton, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
