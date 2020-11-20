Byron McKenzie's passing at the age of 63 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Minor-Morris Funeral Home in Joliet, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Byron in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Minor-Morris Funeral Home website.
Published by Minor-Morris Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
