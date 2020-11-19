Byron Hunter Naisbitt
December 18, 1922 ~ November 16, 2020
Byron Hunter Naisbitt, 97, beloved father, grandad, great-grandad, great-great-grandad and friend, decided it was time, he shuffled off to his next great adventure. So at 3:40 pm, on a beautiful Monday afternoon, November 16, 2020 he punched his own ticket and was gone. He arrived from a previous adventure in Ogden, Utah on December 18, 1922 the son of Byron Watkins and Catherine Forbes Hunter Naisbitt.
He married his high school sweetheart, Carol Elaine Peterson in the Salt Lake City Temple on May 29, 1942. Carol passed away on April 22 1974. Byron married Eleanor Sue Evans Henderson on May 17, 1978 in Ogden, Utah. Sue passed away on August 31, 2013.
Byron grew up in his parent's home on 37th Street and Riverdale Rd. His younger years were spent with his friends and his younger brother Paul, doing regular guy things and trying their best to stay out of trouble. He probably played it pretty straight in fear of discovery and impending consequences. If his mom found out she would deal out justice in her own way. It might be a short meaningful quip that fit the situation and turn it into a learning experience, she might give him a look that could warm his heart or shoot him a look would paralyze him with fear and occasionally require Byron getting her a switch…"Byron, go get me a switch". If the infraction was more serious, he heard those dreaded words, "Byron, wait until your father comes home"! Enough said, Byron was a quick study. During those early years, Byron worked on his scouting and earned his eagle scout award. He believed this to be one of greatest accomplishments. Later in life it proved to be invaluable. Byron always guided young men toward the scouting program with the "Eagle" as their goal. He also valued a good look in the eye and a strong handshake when greeting people…"put your hand in this vice" he would say when shaking hands. He worked at the Model Dairy delivering milk. Carol, his first wife's family owned the Paramount Dairy and one of Carol's friends told her about this really good looking guy who was working for the competition down the street at Model Dairy and the rest as they say, is history. Carol had a good instinct for business and she knew how to deal with the competition, you marry him.
Shortly after getting married he was drafted into the army to support the war effort. At his induction physical the unit commander asked everyone who had achieved the rank of eagle scout to follow him. Byron and a few others were taken to a different area and were asked if they had a preference where or how they would like to serve. Byron, with his eye on medical school, was assigned to a hospital in McKinney, Texas, sparing him from being shipped overseas to the front lines. Spouses at that time were not generally allowed to accompany the husbands but the hospital commander appreciated Byron's work ethic and dedication so much that he allowed Carol to join him in Texas. Later on the same commander gave Byron a sheet of paper which he was told to keep it with him at all times. It turned out to be a school deferment and Byron and Carol returned to Utah so Byron could attend medical school.
Byron attended Ogden City Schools and was in one of the first graduating classes of the newly completed Ogden High School. After high school, Byron enrolled at Utah State University, after one year there transferred to the University of Utah. He completed his pre-med curriculum and was accepted into the University of Utah School of Medicine. He graduated from medical school in 1947 and was accepted into an Obstetric and Gynecology residency. Byron started his private practice at the Tanner Clinic in 1950, then in 1952 moved his practice to Ogden, and non-stop for the next 73 years, started taking care of his cherished patients. They would always say that Byron was always happy, cheerful, upbeat and would be whistling a tune when he made his rounds. He loved his work. He delivered enough babies to fill the Vivant Arena and maybe the overflow too. He delivered four generations of children in one family. He was always there for his patients. Back in the olden days, before cell phones or even pagers, if he took his family out to a movie or out to dinner they took two cars. Inevitably, during either the dinner or the movie, someone would come to the table or a notice would appear on the screen, "Dr. Naisbitt, please call your answering service", Byron never finished a meal or a movie to the best of anyone's recollection.
Byron was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served several years as the Second Counselor in his ward Bishopric and later as a member of the Stake High Council. His optimistic outlook and infectious personality lifted those around him, especially those who needed encouragement and help.
During his years in Ogden, Byron was a member of the Ogden Rotary Club, a member of the Ogden Surgical Society where he was a valued member. He started a study club amongst his friends and colleagues that lasted decades. He loved to create opportunities for his family and others if he thought it would make a difference in their lives. He helped people when he could and many times would hear of situations and would anonymously help needy families.
He enjoyed spending time with his family whenever he could and always planned at least one winter ski vacation to Aspen, summer vacation to various locations and his later years traveled to Russia, China, Europe and South America, where he collected volumes of wonderful memories. Byron enjoyed skiing at their cabin at Solitude, pheasant hunting in Utah and Idaho, horses, shooting, music, reading and just driving in his car.
He fancied himself a race driver (he knew every highway patrolman for 200 miles) and the boys at Indy were lucky he didn't show up there. If he had a little extra time he might jump in the car and drive to Jackson Hole for a hamburger. He just enjoyed doing things like that. He was even a judge at the Days of '47 Rodeo (I didn't even know he owned cowboy boots) and the clarinet player in a Dixieland band. He started the Dixieland Band with four or five other local doctors and they were called "The Doc's of Dixieland". They were even invited to play a few local gigs. Byron was a wonderful person, a great example and loved his family, friends and life.
Byron is survived by Gary and Annette Naisbitt, Brett and Diane Naisbitt, Scott and Claire (Naisbitt) Swift, Rose (Henderson) and Ronny Chambers, Sue (Henderson) and Steve Bauter, John Henderson, Martin and Julie Henderson, Jane (Henderson) and Lee Montoya, Emily (Henderson) and Lorin Herbert and Nan (Henderson) and Jason Hodge, 28 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and one with a bun in the oven, 2 great-great-granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his wife Carol Naisbitt, son Cortney Naisbitt, second wife Sue Naisbitt and his brother Paul Naisbitt.
We love you and will miss you, see you at the next stop...your loving posterity.
Family will hold private services. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the LDS Church Humanitarian Fund @ www.churchofjesuschrist.org
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.