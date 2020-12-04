Menu
Byron Shively
1955 - 2020
BORN
June 3, 1955
DIED
December 1, 2020
Byron Shively's passing at the age of 65 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sheets & Childs Funeral Home website.

Published by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Merriam Christian Chapel Church
Funeral services provided by:
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
We will miss you Byron...
Mark & Teresa McCoy
Friend
December 3, 2020