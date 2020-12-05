Menu
Byron Wiles
1941 - 2020
BORN
April 5, 1941
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Springdale High School
Byron Wiles's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. in New Kensington, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. website.

Published by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home
217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, Pennsylvania
Dec
5
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home
217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, Pennsylvania
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
GUEST BOOK
My deepest sympathy to the family. I will miss our conversations Bryon .I will miss seeing you an elvis walking past salon an stopping to visit. Rest my dear friend till we cross paths again. . I will miss you. Prayers for your family. your friend an hairdresser. Debi Bell
Debi Bell
Friend
December 4, 2020
My Uncle, always known to me as "Uncle Barney" was a good man. I'll always remember his love and dedication to his family and his love of life. He will be missed greatly.
Rick Wiles
Family
December 4, 2020
My deepest sympathy for the family of Barney. He was such a lovely person.
He will be missed by all at Leechburg Pharmacy.
Peggy Shearer
Friend
December 4, 2020