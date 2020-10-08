Calliene "CC" McPhie Curzon passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on October 5, 2020. She was born on November 28, 1938 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Argentina, where she first learned and became fluent in Spanish. She then attended BYU and earned her degree in Spanish. While working at her first teaching job in Idaho, she met her future husband, Lee. They began their life together in November 1966, and then over the next 10 years added six children to their crazy family. Over the years they moved many times, finally settling in Kaysville, Utah. CC was a gifted and beloved junior high teacher, who loved what she did and the students she taught. Both a blessing and a curse, CC had the "gift of gab" and would talk with anyone she met. CC truly touched many lives and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



She was preceded in death by her mother, father and older brother, Callie, Joseph and Reuel Mcphie. CC is survived by her husband, Leland Curzon, her six children, Sean (Tina), Chris (Wendi), Dereck (Fany), Candace (Austin), Trevor and Lance, her sixteen grandchildren, her two sisters and three brothers. Services will be held on Saturday, October 10 at 1:30 (MST) at Russon Mortuary in Bountiful, Utah. It will be live streamed on their Facebook page.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.