Calvin Daniels
1950 - 2020
BORN
June 4, 1950
DIED
November 29, 2020
Calvin Daniels's passing at the age of 70 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rountree Family Mortuary & Crematory Services in Chocowinity, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Peter s Missionary Baptist Church, Mumford Road, North Carolina, Greenville
1295 Mumford Road, Greenville, North Carolina 27834
Dec
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
St. Peter s Missionary Baptist Church, Mumford Road, North Carolina, Greenville
1295 Mumford Road, Greenville, North Carolina 27834
Funeral services provided by:
Rountree Family Mortuary & Crematory Services
