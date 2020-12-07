Menu
Calvin Long
1957 - 2020
BORN
January 18, 1957
DIED
October 6, 2020
Calvin Long's passing at the age of 63 on Tuesday, October 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity-Murray Mortuary in Spartanburg, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenity-Murray Mortuary website.

Published by Serenity-Murray Mortuary on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Springfield Baptist Church
817 SC Highway 81, Calhoun Falls, South Carolina 29628
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity-Murray Mortuary
