Calvin Long's passing at the age of 63 on Tuesday, October 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity-Murray Mortuary in Spartanburg, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Calvin in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenity-Murray Mortuary website.
Published by Serenity-Murray Mortuary on Dec. 7, 2020.
