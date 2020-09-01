Calvin R. Petersen, 1942 – 2020
Calvin Ross Petersen, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle,
passed away on August 24, 2020. He dealt bravely with Primary Progressive M.S.
(PPMS), a debilitating neurological disease, for almost 25 years before
succumbing to an infection.
Born in Salt Lake City in April 1942, Calvin was the son of Faye Glover, a
homemaker and, later, an employee of Zions Bank; and LaMar Petersen, a piano
and organ teacher and director of the Mozart School of Music in downtown Salt
Lake City. Both parents are deceased.
Calvin grew up on the avenues with three rambunctious brothers and two sisters.
He attended Lowell Elementary, Horace Mann Jr. High, and West and Olympus
High schools, graduating in 1960. He later received a B.S. in Business in 1965, an
M.S. in Educational Psychology in 1969, and a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology,
Evaluation and Measurement in 1971-all from the University of Utah.
In 1969 he married fellow U of U graduate Sharon Christensen, and they
eventually had two children, Dane Paul, who currently resides in Mantua, Utah,
and Britt Christina, who lives in Arlington Heights, near Chicago, with her husband
David Boehm and their two boys, Kieran (9) and Jude (6).
Calvin began his career while still in graduate school doing an internship in clinical
psychology with the Utah Division of Mental Health and working as an assistant in
the Peace Corps/Job Corps. In 1971, when his wife was accepted into the
graduate program in history at Stanford University, the family moved to California
where he worked as a consulting psychologist at the URS Research Company in
San Mateo. Eventually the family moved to Pebble Beach where he served as a
research psychologist at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey. He directed
the development of DLAB, one of the standard aptitude batteries for language
learning, which is still in use throughout the Armed Forces and for which he
earned the Department of Defense Award for Outstanding Achievement in
Research and Development. He also taught courses in psychology at Chapman
College and Golden Gate College.
Upon his family's return to Utah in 1976, career opportunities drew him to Logan.
They settled in nearby Mantua, a quiet town surrounded by mountains covered
with brilliant autumn colors. There, Calvin fulfilled a desire to have his own apple
orchard in memory of the farm and nursery that his maternal grandfather once
owned in Midvale, Utah, and of the fun times he had had there as a child.
Calvin served as director of the Pain and Stress Clinic at Logan Regional Hospital,
as an occasional adjunct professor at Utah State University, but mainly as a
consulting psychologist with LifeSpan Mental Health Services until his retirement
in 2007. He was an insightful and dedicated psychologist who counseled hundreds
of clients.
Calvin was also a talented writer, publishing articles in several professional
journals including the Journal of the History of Ideas and the Journal of
Humanistic Psychology. He wrote one book and was working on another when he
passed away.
Calvin loved sports including skiing, hiking, fishing, and especially golf. He worked
continually to improve his swing, and one year won the Mantua golf tournament.
During his golfing career he made three holes-in-one. But his favorite sport was
undoubtedly basketball. He was a Jazz fan who not only loved watching games on
TV but also regularly played the game at the gym. At 6' 3" he was proud of his
ability to dunk the ball.
Calvin will be remembered by his children as a fun-loving father and
grandfather. He enjoyed a good laugh, and would tell the same old family jokes
on trips to St. George with his family. Despite his waning mobility, he enjoyed
entertaining his grandkids when they visited him. He once allowed a very young
Jude to feed him French fries, ordering his gramps to "Eat it, Gwampa," then let
the fries dangle from his mouth, sending everyone into a fit of giggles. He
listened patiently to Kieran's long monologs about his adventures in gaming and
offered comments that made Kieran feel like the most important little guy in the
world. Calvin webcammed with his grandkids almost every weekend and would
laugh and cheer on the boys when they danced around the room, sang songs, and
told stories. He didn't get to spend nearly enough time with them, as they lived in
faraway Chicago, but that didn't mean he loved them any less. He had giant
canvas photos of both grandkids on his bedroom wall. We like to think they were
one of the last things he saw when he passed from this life.
He and his daughter Britt shared a special connection through music. He loved to
listen to her compositions and always encouraged her efforts. Classical music was
his faithful, constant companion, but never more so than when he was robbed of
his mobility. As the old nursery rhyme reads, "…he shall have music wherever he
goes."
When Calvin was no longer able to work, due to his disease, he resided in a series
of assisted living facilities in Salt Lake City and Roy, until he was referred to a
private nursing facility in Farr West, where he received personal care until the day
of his passing.
Above all, Calvin was a fighter. He railed against the U.S. health care system that
impoverished and neglected its citizens. He wrote letters to authorities and
researched alternatives, even turning to health care entities in foreign countries
for help. He once (jokingly) said he was angry at his ancestors for ever leaving
Sweden and Denmark, where health care is a right, not a privilege. But he also did
everything he could to mitigate his decline. He continued to exercise, swim,
participate in therapy and undergo biannual analysis by a physician at the U of U
Neurology Clinic.
Calvin may have lost his ability to walk, but his mind was razor sharp. He spent his
days on the computer pursuing his interests, which included doing research on
the Internet, listening to classical music, and competing against his sister Linda in
online Scrabble games, which he invariably won. (His sister teasingly accused him
of cheating.)
Thanks to his research and study he was knowledgeable about world history,
science, religion and politics. While Calvin was a serious scholar, he also had an
infectious sense of humor, finding amusement in human foibles and the absurdity
of life. When confronted with troubling news or any farcical situation, he would
inevitably comment, "It's all part of life's rich pageantry."
Calvin will be sorely missed by his family and friends, who are forever grateful to
have known him and been a part of his life. Special thanks to Hannah Anderson
and her team of caregivers at Memory Lane Care Home and to Hearts for Hospice
for taking such good care of him during his last days. Thanks also to Mike Neilson
of Smithfield, Utah, for his care, concern and devotion to Calvin over the many
years of their friendship.
Calvin is survived by his wife, children, and his two grandchildren, and his five
siblings: Tracy Petersen (Linda Smith), Linda Marion, Becky (Curt Canning), Brian
Petersen (Linda Johnson), and Dana Petersen (Judy Mason); and nieces and
nephews: Michelle Petersen, Christopher A. Canning, Peter D. Canning, Anna
Petersen, Devin Petersen, and Mason Petersen.
Funeral services will not be held due to Covid-19; the family will commemorate
Calvin privately. Condolences can be emailed to: [email protected]
. In
recognition of Calvin's remarkable life, donations may be made to the National
M.S. Society.
Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.