Calvin Voort's passing at the age of 57 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Garden Chapel in Pella, IA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Calvin in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Garden Chapel website.
Published by Garden Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.