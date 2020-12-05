Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cameron Easton
1969 - 2020
BORN
February 11, 1969
DIED
December 2, 2020
Cameron Easton's passing at the age of 51 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc in Fayetteville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cameron in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service
610 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, North Carolina 28301
Funeral services provided by:
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.