Camilla Kruckenberg
1944 - 2020
BORN
April 9, 1944
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Salvation Army
Camilla Kruckenberg's passing at the age of 76 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schrader Funeral Home in Cheyenne, WY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Camilla in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schrader Funeral Home website.

Published by Schrader Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Olivet Cemetery
Pershing Blvd., CHEYENNE, Wyoming 82001
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
