Camille D Burbank passed away on July 20, 2020.



She was born April 4, 1960, to Janna Hansen and Lanny Hansen in Salt Lake City, Utah. Camille graduated from Bonneville High School and Bonneville High Seminary in 1978.



She married Steven Lawrence Burbank on August 9, 1985, and was later sealed in the Bountiful, Utah temple on August 10, 2002.



Camille was a loving woman and enjoyed being with her family and friends. Camille loved the outdoors. She enjoyed camping and crashing and burning on the 4-wheelers. She loved being there for her kids and grandkids, attending all activities and sporting events. She had multiple jobs that included Taco Time, Albertson's, and Toys R Us.



Camille enjoyed music and concerts; her favorite will always be Tim McGraw. Her love language was shown by giving gifts. She loved putting a smile on the faces of her loved ones. Her T.V. was always set to the Hallmark Channel, but occasionally you would catch her watching Little House on the Prairie.



Camille suffered from multiple sclerosis, but she didn't complain. She would make you laugh with her sarcasm and funny comments. Though she was limited by her body, her spirit was strong. She knew she was a daughter of God and her faith confirmed that she would be in Heaven and see her family and friends again.



Camille is survived by her husband Steven; three children, Jarrica Martinez, Jameson Martinez, and Cami Read (Brad); her mother Janna Hans; brothers Brent Hansen, Kent Hansen (Sue), and Chris Hansen (Gilda). She has five grandchildren, Andrew, Demario, Jacob, Adam, and Emily.



Camille is preceded in death and will be welcomed with open arms by her father Lanny, her sister Samantha, and her grandparents.



A Public Viewing will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.



Private Family Services will be held.



Due to COVID-19 Face Masks are required for attendance to the Viewing.



Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.

